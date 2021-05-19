iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,611,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,281,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

