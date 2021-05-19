iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $43,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

