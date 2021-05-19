iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 219.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

