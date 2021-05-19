iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 740% compared to the average volume of 788 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,154,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.