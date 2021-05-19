iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Holdings Reduced by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,656,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

