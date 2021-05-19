iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,845,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

