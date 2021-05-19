iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 179.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 6,345,069 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

