iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

