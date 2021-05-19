IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Roth Capital

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

