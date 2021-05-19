Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

