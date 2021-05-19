Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

