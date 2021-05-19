ION Price Down 48.5% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. ION has a market capitalization of $222,426.48 and $17.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00272944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,590,888 coins and its circulating supply is 13,690,888 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

