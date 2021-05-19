Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,058 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BBVA opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
