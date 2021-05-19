Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,058 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

