Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,427 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,271% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

