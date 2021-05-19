Investment House LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.46. 170,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,529. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

