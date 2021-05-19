Investment House LLC Sells 380 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.8% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.65. 37,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The company has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.