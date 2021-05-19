Investment House LLC Has $9.14 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.80. 70,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

