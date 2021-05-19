Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Central Securities Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded down $30.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,316.01. 9,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,728. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $783.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,601.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.