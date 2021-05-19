Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

XENT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $598.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

