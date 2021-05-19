Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.12 and a 12 month high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

