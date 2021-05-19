International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $414 million-$421 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.36 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

