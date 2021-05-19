International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.57.

IFF stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $24,143,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

