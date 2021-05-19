Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

