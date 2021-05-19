Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

