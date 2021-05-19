Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $261.75 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,466,176 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

