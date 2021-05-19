Inter Pipeline Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.31. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.48.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

