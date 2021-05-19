Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.35. 36,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.07 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

