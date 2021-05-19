Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

