Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 6,684 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. 55,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,299. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.31 and a one year high of $142.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.