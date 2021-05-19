Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,387 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 1,429,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,593,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.