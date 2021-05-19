Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

