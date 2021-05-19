Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $51,234.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.45 or 0.01449460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00107607 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,213,485 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

