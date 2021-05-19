Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells 25,350 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hollie Sammons Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of YETI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,053. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. TheStreet cut YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

