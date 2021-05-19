Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells 33,686 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcel Verbaas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00.

XHR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,973. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 716.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 127,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

