Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

