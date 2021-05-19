Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells 19,574 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $230,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $89,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

