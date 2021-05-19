Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells 19,574 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $230,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $89,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
