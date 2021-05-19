Insider Selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CMO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
