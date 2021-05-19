Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells 7,979 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 11,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,960. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,952,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

