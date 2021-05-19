Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.12 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Palomar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

