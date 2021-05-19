Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $18,880.00.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.