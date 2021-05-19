Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells 17,211 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $731.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

