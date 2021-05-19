Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $69,640.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $10,433,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

