Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALK opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.