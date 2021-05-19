Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells 1,659 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 666,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

