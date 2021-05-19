Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells 1,659 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALRM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 666,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
