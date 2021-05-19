Insider Buying: Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

Shares of LON MEAL opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Parsley Box Group plc has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Parsley Box Group Company Profile

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals in the United Kingdom. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

