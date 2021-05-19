Insider Buying: Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Acquires C$10,360.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$10,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,428,142 shares in the company, valued at C$399,879.76.

Alexander David Birkett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Alexander David Birkett bought 65,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,340.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Alexander David Birkett purchased 47,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,825.00.

AGC opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$105.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

