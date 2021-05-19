Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 47.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.