Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

INFY stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

