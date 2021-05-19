Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $18.97 Average PT from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.97.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. 3,904,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,609. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.