Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

