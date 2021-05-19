Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
